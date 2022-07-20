Police: 12-year-old Detroit boy shot & killed allegedly doing social media stunt

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed on Tuesday night and a 13-year-old is in custody. It's the latest in a string of shootings involving children in the city of Detroit.

It happened on Bramell Elmir, just west of Outer Drive, on the city's west side.

Police Chief James White said that a 13-year-old shot the 12-year-old. Two weapons were recovered, including the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

According to police, there were four people in the basement of the home during the shooting – the 12-year-old, 13-year-old and two 19-year-olds. Police say there was an adult sleeping upstairs.

White said the kids were doing something for social media at the time, and said the shooting is troubling.

"We heard that they were doing something with social media. You know these kids and this social media and these likes. We don't know if there's any truth to that but they were playing with the weapons," White said. "It's just troubling and frustrating and if you're going to have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. Once you bring a gun into a home everything changes. you can't have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping," he said.

Police said the 13-year-old is in police custody, and the adult who was sleeping upstairs was also taken in for questioning.