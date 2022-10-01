Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident.

Once on the scene, officers found a deceased 18-year-old male in the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say, a 60-year-old male admitted to shooting the 18-year-old. The man claims the shooting was self defense.

Eastpointe police believe the shooting is the result of “road rage.”

The 18-year-old, police say, was riding a mini bike when he pulled up to the passenger side of a Ram pickup truck driven by the 60-year-old male.

The incident was recorded on a Ring camera system.

The shooter and passenger of the Ram pickup truck are fully cooperating with the investigation. Currently, the shooter is in custody and potential charges are being discussed with the Macomb County Prosecutors Office.

