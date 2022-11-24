Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after driver headed wrong-way on M-14 crashes into another vehicle

(WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, two people are dead after a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 crashed head-on into a car driving in the westbound lanes.

The vehicles collided in the middle lane early Thursday morning.

Police say the at-fault driver is a 28-year-old man from Belleville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old male from Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 35-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the crash is being investigated by the MSP's crash reconstruction team and the Metro South Post.

Alcohol is suspected in this incident.