Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480_1394070272795_3306811_ver1.0_640_480_1513696765711_74570530_ver1.0_640_480.JPG
KRIS file photo.
FILE photo
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 04, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia. Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

