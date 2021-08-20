Police: 2 dead in shooting at Lake Michigan beach pier

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Two people died and a third was critically injured Friday during a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan, police said.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Indiana-Michigan border.

WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.

Two people, including the shooter, were found dead, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said. A third person, a female was in critical condition at hospital, she said.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Thompson said.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

“We are suspecting that this was random,” Thompson said during a news conference.

The names of those who were shot were not immediately released.

