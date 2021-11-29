Police: 2 suspects in custody for alleged sex assault of 63-year-old Detroit woman

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say two suspects are in custody regarding the alleged sexual assault and attack on a 63-year-old woman earlier this month.

According to police, the woman was attacked and sexually assaulted around 10 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the 400 block of Joy Rd.

Police say the woman was left unconscious outside a vacant church and is still fighting for her life, two weeks after the attack.

According to police, one suspect was charged with assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned on that charge and given a $250,000 bond with no 10%.

A second suspect is also in custody on an unrelated charge, according to police. Chief James White said they do have evidence that points to him being at the scene of the crime when it occurred.

