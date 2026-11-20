DETROIT — Detroit police are investigating after they say a child shot another child with an unsecured weapon at a home on the city's west side on Friday afternoon.

Watch the latest in the video player below:

Police: 2-year-old shoots 5-year-old with unsecured gun at Detroit home

Officials are now on the scene at the home off of Greydale.

According to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, a 2-year-old got a hold of the unsecured gun and shot the 5-year-old. The child's two uncles and mother were in the house at the time of the shooting, police say.

Right now, we're told, one of the uncles is in custody.

No word yet on the 5-year-old's condition; police say the child was shot in the head.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

