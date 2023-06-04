Police: 23-year-old man pronounced dead after drowning in Milan Township

MILAN TWP., Mich. — A 23-year-old Toledo man is dead after drowning at Milan Beach in Monroe County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The County's central dispatch received a call just after 6 p.m. after reports of the man disappearing under water at the beach.

Sheriff's Deputies and the Dive Team responded to the scene before finding the victim shortly after 8 p.m. He was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.