Police: 4 shot, including 3 teens, in Detroit after dispute

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people were shot and at least one suspect is in custody after a dispute on Detroit's west side Thursday night, police said.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on Penrod Street near Davison. Detroit police said they received a ShotSpotter alert at that time about shots possibly being fired. Around 9 p.m., officers heading to the scene were told by dispatch about reports of multiple people shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people shot. Two of those victims are 14 years old and the third is believed to be in their mid-20s.

Police were told the suspect was inside the home and that there could be other victims inside.

A fourth victim, who is 14 years old, was found at another home nearby where police were also called.

One person was shot in the face and is in serious condition. The conditions of the other victims range from temporary serious to serious.

Police said 11 people, ranging in age from 7 to 20, were taken out of the home. At least 30 shots were fired, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting started over a dispute about a delivery. Additional details about what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

"This is what looks like a shootout. Houses that are next door to each other, so neighbors," Police Chief James White said. "It is our understanding at this point that this was some sort of a dispute over a delivery. They got into it and shots were fired, and it appears from both locations. We've got approximately 30 shots fired."

Detroit police Chief James White provides information on shooting incident

Police went into the first home and recovered four weapons. They're working to get a search warrant for the second home.

Police believe most of the victims do not live at the homes, and they're working to learn where adults and parents were during the incident.

"This looks like a neighbor dispute turned violent. Unnecessary, ridiculous and we're going to do everything we can to find out what happened. We're going to get the right people in custody. We're not kidding around here. We've said it in the past: you use a weapon to resolve a dispute, you're going to get our full attention. They got our full attention, so we're going to do everything we can to sort it out."