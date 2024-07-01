Police across Michigan to increase enforcement for speeding in July

Michigan State Police say they will increase enforcement across Michigan highways to address speed-related crashes.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers and officers from city and county police departments across the state will conduct the enforcement throughout July.

In 2022, MSP said there were 26,700 crashes on Michigan roads involving speeding, which is 8.7% higher than 2021.

“Each speeding vehicle is a potential catalyst for tragedy, adding to the grim tally of preventable fatalities and crashes each year,” Katie Bower, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said in a statement. “It is our hope this speed enforcement period will help lessen the impact of dangerous, impatient drivers this summer. While some people may focus on fines for speeding, the biggest issues are how many lives are put at risk because of speeding and how many crashes could be avoided if drivers simply slowed down.”