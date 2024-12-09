Police agencies across Michigan increasing impaired driving enforcement through the holidays

Law enforcement agencies throughout Michigan are participating in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign as we move into the holiday season.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, the campaign begins on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and runs through the new year.

A study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute found that nearly 41% of fatalities on Michigan roads last year involved alcohol or drugs, and there were 8,817 alcohol-involved crashes and 2,250 drug-involved crashes.

“Between family gatherings, office parties and festive events, alcohol consumption increases, and so does the risk of impaired driving,” OHSP Director Katie Bower said in a statement. “Driving while being impaired by alcohol or drugs not only puts you at risk but also endangers other drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

Michigan State Police, county sheriff's offices and police departments across the state will be increasing enforcement for impaired drivers.

“The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” Bower said. “We want all Michiganders to have a great time over the holidays, but to keep everyone safe, we are also urging people to be responsible, make smart choices and plan for a sober ride home.”