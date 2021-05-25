Police agencies in metro Detroit cracking down on distracted driving

(WXYZ) — Several police agencies in metro Detroit are participating in a distracted driving crackdown on Tuesday.

Operation Guardian Angel will be enforced between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Participating agencies include: Michigan State Police, Taylor PD, Romulus PD, Plymouth Township PD, Canton PD, Farmington Hills PD, Ann Arbor PD and Livonia PD.

The Michigan State Police Motor Unit, Taylor PD, Romulus PD, Plymouth Township PD, Canton PD, Farmington Hills PD, Ann Arbor PD and Livonia PD are participating in Operation Guardian Angel today between 9AM and 3 PM.

Police say they will be cracking down on distracted drivers and those violating Michigan's move over law.