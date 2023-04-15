Police: Ann Arbor man arrested in connection to the death of Jude Walton

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 51-year-old Jude Walton, of Ann Arbor.

Walton, a local activist and former commissioner of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, was found dead inside her Ann Arbor home Thursday after police responded to a wellness check.

The suspect has been identified as a 54-year-old Ann Arbor man. He is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment on multiple charges.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court on open murder, home invasion 1st degree, and criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration charges.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or any additional information regarding the investigation.