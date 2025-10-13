Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of mailbox explosions in Troy

(WXYZ) — Troy police say they have caught three juveniles who are allegedly responsible for a string of mailbox explosions dating back to July.

We first covered the story in early August, when police were investigating several mailbox explosions.

Watch below: Troy police investigating several mailbox explosions, say fireworks were placed inside

Troy police investigating several mailbox explosions, say fireworks were placed inside

"It was raining a lot, and I just thought that it was a loud explosion. We thought like a transformer blew up or something like the power went out or something," Sohaib Khanzada, whose neighbor's mailbox was hit, recalled.

Ron Haiasha, another next door neighbor, said, "Yeah, I did hear something, but I didn't know what it was."

"I called the association and I think one of those people here called the police," he told 7 News Detroit.

In a post on social media Monday, police said "months of mailbox mahem are over!" and that the three juveniles were caught in the act.

"This investigation required hours of dedicated work and close collaboration with residents who stayed alert and informed," police said in a statement. "While we cannot share details about the juveniles, we can confirm they’re local community members who repeatedly chose to cause damage and disruption since late July."

