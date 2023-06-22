Police arrest man accused of damaging 8 businesses in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A series of businesses are facing some pricey fixes after a man went on a destructive crime spree in Royal Oak.

Police say he hit eight businesses, including a car dealership. They are all located along the stretch Woodward Avenue between 12 and 14 miles.

The suspect, a 41-year-old Pontiac man, was arrested on June 10.

Business owners say he was a man with no motive prowling Woodward Avenue with one goal in mind: destruction.

"To review the security footage and see someone just mindlessly walking down Woodward and causing damage was tough to swallow," said Doug Mason II, the owner of 248 Garage.

It was especially tough because it came ahead of 248 Garage's opening day.

Mason says clients trust him to store and detail their luxury cars there.

"I mean, we had about $400,000 worth of cars in here. It was scary. My first thought was I hope this guy doesn't want to get in," Mason said.

After investigating, Royal Oak police found other businesses were targeted.

Bourlier's Barbecue and Fireplace made the first report.

A dealership was also among those hit. Police say 29 of their cars had windows smashed out.

"I did talk to the Jeep dealership, Village Jeep, and they were the ones who told me they had multiple vehicles hit, and the guys stood around there for quite awhile," Mason said.

While nothing about someone chucking a rock through your window is funny, Mason says it definitely made his grand opening memorable. He even kept the rock and it now sits on his storefront.

"It obviously wasn't the warm welcome we were hoping for," Mason said.

Mason's saving grace was his state-of-the-art surveillance system.

He says it gave him enough evidence to press charges.

"Hopefully, just to get some of our money back. I hope the guy can get some help. It sucks to be a brand new business and incur the cost of broken windows and things like that," Mason said.

While he was arrested Royal Oak, police do believe the man may have been struggling with mental illness, so he was turned over for evaluation.

They say the investigation in ongoing.

