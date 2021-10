(WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to a hit-and-run that killed two over the weekend.

According to police, the crash happened in the 15700 block of Schaeder around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

A 38-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were killed in the crash.

Police searched for the suspect and announced the arrest on Monday.