(WXYZ) — Livonia police are asking people to avoid I-96 in both directions for the new few hours after a semi crash.

Eastbound I-96 is closed at Middlebelt and westbound I-96 at Inkster only has two lanes open after the crash.

A semi crashed over the barrier, leaving the cab of the semi on the other side of the highway.

Police say the closures will be in place for the new few hours.