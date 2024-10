WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Wixom are asking for help with identifying a man who is nonverbal and is at the police station.

They said he was found wandering and are looking for his loved ones or guardian. They do not have additional information about him.

Police released a photo of him in hopes of someone recognizing him.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call the Wixom Police Department at 248-624-6114.