Police at scene of barricaded gunman inside restaurant in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - 5:21 p.m.
Police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman inside a restaurant in Lincoln Park.
The man is reportedly inside the Hop Sheing Noodle House at Fort Street.
Police are speaking with him right now.
This story will be updated as more information is received.
