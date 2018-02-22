Police at scene of barricaded gunman inside restaurant in Lincoln Park

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 24 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 11:48AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Monroe

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 25 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:38PM EST expiring February 22 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:38PM EST expiring February 22 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw