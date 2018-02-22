Police at scene of barricaded gunman inside restaurant in Lincoln Park

5:20 PM, Feb 22, 2018
16 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - 5:21 p.m.

Police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman inside a restaurant in Lincoln Park.

The man is reportedly inside the Hop Sheing Noodle House at Fort Street. 

Police are speaking with him right now. 

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top