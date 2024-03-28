Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 bodies found in Madison Heights house fire

(WXYZ) — Following a fire in Madison Heights on Wednesday where two people were found dead inside, police have provided an update to their investigation, believing this to be a murder-suicide.

Police say the fire department responded to a home on Harwood for a fire around 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, when they found a 40-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman dead inside.

The pair had reportedly been in a previous relationship.

Police say an autopsy revealed that the man died from self-inflicted stab wounds and the woman died from stab wounds that were not self-inflicted.

Officials say the fire was determined to be intentionally set.

Police say they are still reviewing evidence in this case, but believe this was a murder-suicide.

If anyone has information on this incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

