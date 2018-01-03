Police: Burglars shoot dog during home invasion in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two men are in custody after allegedly shooting a dog during a home invasion Tuesday night in Harper Woods, police said.

It happened at about 7:57 p.m. on the 19700 block of Country Club, near Kelly Road and East 8 Mile Road in Harper Woods.

Police said they were called to the scene on reports of a home invasion in progress with shots fired inside the home.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspects broke in through the side door and shot the homeowner's dog. The homeowner exited the home uninjured, police said.

According to police, two Harper Woods police officers observed the vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle was later stopped on Merlin Street and King Richard Street before the suspects fled on foot.

The driver was taken into custody. After a brief search, the second suspect was also located by two police K-9s.

Both suspects are being held at the Harper Woods Police Department on felony charges, police said.

The dog survived the shooting and was taken to a veterinarian.

Officers also recovered stolen property that belonged to the homeowner, police added.