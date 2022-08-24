Police catch exotic creature crossing street in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers captured an exotic creature crossing the street on Wednesday.

"I saw something crawling in the street and it got my attention. And I was just like, what is that? " Sgt. Aaron Jackson told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station.

He couldn't believe what he was looking at.

"Then when I doubled back, Oh my... Oh— that's looks like a small either alligator or crocodile," Jackson said.

That's right — an alligator was crawling across Lake Street near Division Street in the Edison neighborhood.

"I just stood by. I kind of had my light on a little bit to kind of let him know I was still here. But I didn't get too close to him because I didn't want it to now turn around and want to snap at me or anything. It was small. But I mean, it's a reptile, it has teeth."

Officers say they were able to safely secure the gator to make sure it didn't start living in the sewers.

They contacted an animal sanctuary in Athens before turning the creature over to animal control.

Police say city ordinances do not allow for exotic animals like alligators as household pets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or on their website.