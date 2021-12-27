Police charge Pontiac man for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old girl to death

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI (WXYZ) — 23-year-old Shean Troy Amerson of Pontiac has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death.

According to police, Oakland County deputies reported to the 1500 block of Grandville Ct. on Dec. 18 after hearing a 3-year-old was unconscious in the home.

When they arrived, they found Aziya was neither breathing nor conscious. Police say she was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit where she died on Dec. 20.

Police say hospital staff told detectives that Aziya had multiple broken ribs in different stages of healing, multiple round wounds on her legs and torso consistent with being burned by a lit cigarette, two black eyes, severe head trauma, and a collapsed lung.

“It’s hard to imagine a human being can be so cruel and inhumane,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This poor tortured child deserved to be treated as a blessing and loved. We will hold the responsible accountable.”

Amerson was charged on Christmas day and is being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in 50th District Court in Pontiac on Jan. 4, 2022.