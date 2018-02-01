Police chase ends with driver slamming into gas pump in Detroit

5:13 AM, Feb 1, 2018
A police chase ended with the suspect crashing into a gas pump in Detroit.

(WXYZ) - A police chase in Detroit ended with a suspect crashing into a gas pump.

It was all caught on surveillance video at a gas station on South Schaffer. 

Police say they gave chase after they heard shots in the area around 9:30 p.m. Police reportedly saw the driver firing shots out of the window, then speed away.

But, he didn't make it too far. 

About a mile down the road, surveillance video shows the driver slam into a gas pump before getting out and running, leaving a woman in the car. 

Police were able to catch up with the suspect and arrested him, the weapon was still in the car.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. 

