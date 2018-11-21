Police chase in Dearborn Heights ends with crash in Redford

(WXYZ) - A police chase in Dearborn Heights ended with a crash in Redford early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the impact was so powerful that it knocked the engine right out of the car.

Currently, it's unclear where the chase started or why police were chasing the car, but the Dearborn Heights Police Department was reportedly involved.

The chase ended near Joy Road and Telegraph Road in Redford and at least one person was taken to the hospital.