NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - 8:25 a.m.

Novi police say they are conducting a homicide investigation at a mobile home park.

It happened on Pierre St. inside Oakland Glens, which is off of 13 Mile Rd. just east of Novi.

Right now, police aren't releasing many details but we have a reporter on the way to the scene.

Stay with WXYZ and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story