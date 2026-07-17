Police confirm act of vandalism targeted University of Michigan Golf Course greens

Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the University of Michigan Golf Course that appears to have targeted the greens.

In a statement Friday, an official for the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security said that an act of vandalism did occur, but they aren't sharing more details because it's an open investigation.

Photos from the course show the collar of some greens and areas around the collar browned out.

Ben Donaldson

In a letter from the golf course to their subscribers on Thursday, officials at U-M Golf Course said that over the past few days, they ahve seen a highly unusual decline in the coloring of the putting surfaces.

"Our grounds team is actively monitoring the situation and developing an action plan for moving forward," the email reads. "At this time, we suspect that foul play may be involved, and we are working closely with our partners at the Department of Public Safety (DPSS) to complete a full investigation."

Ben Donaldson

The golf course is ranked among the best public courses in Michigan, and officially opened in 1931. It's designed by legendary architect Alister MacKenzie, who also designed Augusta National Golf Club.