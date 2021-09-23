Police continue negotiations with barricaded gunman at senior living center in Detroit

An hours-long standoff is still ongoing at an assisted living center on Detroit's east side.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside after taking a woman hostage. That woman has been released.

It's happening at the Park Towers and Square on Robert Bradley Dr. near Chene and Lafayette. It started around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dozens of residents have been evacuated but many more remain inside the building.

Negotiators were able to get the woman out of the apartment unharmed and she is now speaking with police.

About 200 people live in the building, with many still inside as they are unable to evacuate.

DPD has brought in buses to help those displaced by the incident and have cleared two floors.

We're told the suspect is a 39-year-old man with an extensive criminal history and who suffers from mental illness.

Police Chief James White said the man was in a relationship with the woman.

"We are going to spend as much time necessary to hopefully get him out of there. Without incident. We know that he is armed, we know he is suffering from mental illness and we know this is a very volatile and dangerous situation," White said.