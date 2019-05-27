HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Highland Park are looking for the car, and driver behind the wheel, involved in an early morning incident that ended with an officers in the hospital, two damaged police cruisers and an officer firing shots near Woodward and Davison.

According to police, they received a call shortly before 1 a.m. about drag racing near Manchester and Second Avenue.

When officers arrived a group of people dispersed, but as officers exited their vehicles the driver of one car sped up and struck an officer and two cruisers. The officer -- a rookie who has been on the job for roughly 11 months -- was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measures. He has since been released.

"We're definitely thankful that are officers are okay," said Marli Blackman, noting how scary it is to get a phone call overnight that two officers were involved in a situation where someone drove at them.

#BreakingNews: Highland Park PD release image of vehicle that rammed 2 cruisers before getting away from police. Original call? Drag racing. One officer fired at car — not believed to have struck the car. Now looking for a 2011-2014 White Chrysler 300. Live on @wxyzdetroit at 5a. pic.twitter.com/M8KCKV0dP2 — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithWXYZ) May 27, 2019

A body camera image of the vehicle involved has been released. Police say that it appears to be a White 2011-2014 model Chrysler 300, and note that it would have front bumper damage.

According to the city spokesperson, a number of tips have already been called into the department. That led them to a possible connection in Clinton Township with a vehicle that appeared to match the description, but at this time they do not believe that vehicle was connected.

There is no available suspect description at this time.