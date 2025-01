DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police and the family of a missing teenager are asking for help with finding her after she hasn't been seen in weeks.

Destiny Podsiad, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2 in the area of Annapolis and Monroe streets. Police say she left home after an argument.

Podsiad is described as 5-foot-5 and about 150 pounds with red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.