Police and family searching for missing 17-year-old London Thomas

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is desperate for help in finding their teen who they believe could be in danger.

Seventeen-year-old London Thomas was last seen in Inkster, according to police. She has been missing since April 5.

“It’s been the hardest thing I ever had to face in my life. I’ve been out days looking by myself, no help, no nothing," London's father Cedric Salisbury said.

He says it is not like her to just disappear for a few days.

“London is not a runaway. London calls me every day. Me and my daughter are like this. She calls me for everything. This is not normal behavior for her," Salisbury said.

Inkster police say London was last seen with her boyfriend on Carlysle Street in Inkster wearing pink Croc shoes, black leggings and a dark colored hoodie.

“She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck of a colorful butterfly," Salisbury said.

Friends and family came together Friday to support each other during this difficult time.

London’s grandmother Jestina Martin believes the teen could be in danger based off data from a shared cellphone plan that shows her phone was last active behind a school in Westland.

"She was out at one place and her phone was at another place," Martin said. “It’s the ping and I know my grandchild, she would’ve called me or her father.”

Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins told us they can only share limited information at this time, but they are committed to transparency and will provide updates when they are available. She is asking anyone who has information to call the department at 313-563-9850 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Family of London Thomas

“I need answers. I need to know where she's at," Salisbury said.

London’s family says no matter what, they are determined to bring her home.

“We’re not going to quit. We’re not going to quit," Martin said.

They are asking for the community's help. On Saturday, the family is organizing a search party for at noon near Cooper Upper Elementary School in Westland, where they say her phone last pinged.

