Police fatally shoot man who wounded 3 passengers on Kalamazoo bus

Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 10:44:43-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 54-year-old man who shot three people on a city bus in southwestern Michigan has died after being wounded while exchanging gunfire with police.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley says Anthony Oliver died Saturday at a hospital following the 9:15 a.m. shootings at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center.

Coakley said the motive behind the shootings was not immediately clear, adding that “the suspect boarded a bus and began firing rounds.”

Oliver was struck after exchanging gunfire with several officers who responded to the report of shots fired on the bus.

No officers were wounded.

Coakley said it wasn’t immediately clear if Oliver knew any of the passengers. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

