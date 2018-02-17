Police find burned body of woman on Detroit's east side

Mostly Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police found a burned body of an unknown woman on Detroit's east side early Saturday morning.
Her body was found in the 12300 block of Evanston between the houses.
Once on the scene, police observed the deceased woman lying face up between two houses.
She had been set on fire and was unclothed from the waist down.
The perpetrator is currently not known, police say.
