DPD finds man fatally shot in vacant lot after debris fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms a man was found deceased after a reported debris fire in Detroit.

At approximately 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning, the Detroit Fire Department responded to a debris fire at a vacant lot in the 15300 block of Washburn Street on Detroit's westside.

After the fire was extinguished and debris was uncovered, police say they found a adult male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. Police have not yet identified the man.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

