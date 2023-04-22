Watch Now
News

Actions

DPD finds man fatally shot in vacant lot after debris fire

GettyImages-545325870_1468325355995_42241683_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Stephen Maturen
<p>Police tape left on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota.</p>
GettyImages-545325870_1468325355995_42241683_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 13:12:54-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms a man was found deceased after a reported debris fire in Detroit.

At approximately 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning, the Detroit Fire Department responded to a debris fire at a vacant lot in the 15300 block of Washburn Street on Detroit's westside.

After the fire was extinguished and debris was uncovered, police say they found a adult male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. Police have not yet identified the man.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!