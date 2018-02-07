Police: Home invasions target Birmingham, Royal Oak

(WXYZ) - Police in Birmingham and Royal Oak are warning about a recent rash of home invasions dating back as far as three weeks.

Some of the break-ins are occurring during the day, while others happened during overnight hours. Police say in most instances, thieves are looking to steal a purse or wallet, along with other valuables left in plain sight.

"The best thing you can do is keep windows and doors locked, as well as activate alarm systems and remain vigilant," says Lt. Keith Spencer with Royal Oak Police. "These guys are looking to commit a crime quickly and get out."

Birmingham Police believe there could also be two separate crews committing the crimes. Many neighbors are now warning one another to be extra careful through various social media sites.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact police right away.