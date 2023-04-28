Police identify person of interest in murder of local neurosurgeon

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White says they have identified a person of interest in connection to the homicide of a local neurosurgeon.

Chief White says the person was taken into custody early this morning on an unrelated charge.

“We are actively still investigating this case,” said Chief White.

Police say they believe this was not a random act, and that the victim’s home was not broken into.

Chief White says there is no reason to believe that the community is at any risk.

Dr. Devon Hoover’s body was found Sunday evening at a home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while police were conducting a wellness check. The 53-year-old had been fatally shot, police say.

According to Ascension Michigan, Hoover was a board-certified neurosurgeon with a special interest in neck and back disorders.

He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Ascension released the following statement regarding his death:

Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community. Our sincerest condolence and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associated during this incredibly difficult time.

Anyone with information regarding Dr. Hoover's death is asked to call Detroit police.