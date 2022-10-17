Watch Now
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit

Posted at 8:14 AM, Oct 17, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.

Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m..

On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m..

Officials say the woman has head trauma.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and are looking for tips. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740. You can remain anonymous.

