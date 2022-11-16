Police 'inundated' with tips after local hockey doc charged with sexual assault

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the Farmington Hills Police Department has been "inundated" with tips after the initial arrest of a local hockey doctor, who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges involving young victims.

"In the days and weeks following the first arrest ... Farmington Hills Police Department has received 33 additional tips from the public reporting similar, suspicious or potentially criminal acts," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. Tips have come from metro Detroit communities and other states, officials say.

Last Friday, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, was charged with 10 more counts of criminal sexual conduct across four new criminal complaints at Farmington Hills District Court.

The initial charges against Dr. Zvi Levran are the result of a criminal complaint filed by a 19-year-old male following a medical exam at the doctor's home office in Farmington Hills on October 18.

At the arraignment, a Farmington Hills Detective said, "In addition to the seven prior charges, these four new cases bring a total of 17 charges where the defendant violates his trust as a physician and assistant hockey coach to sexually assault young players in various high school and junior hockey leagues throughout the metro area."

Levran has spent the last two decades working with young athletes in metro Detroit and other states.

Farmington Hills police say they commend current victims for their courage to come forward and are concerned there may be others.

Officials are strongly encouraging anyone with information to call 248-871-2610.

Dr. Levran's next court hearing will be a probable cause conference December 7 at 9:30 a.m., the same date and time as his original sexual assault case of similar accusations.

