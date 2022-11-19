Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police tell us they were dispatched just before 3 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18) to a home in the 1100 block of Avon Road, for reports of a couple who was unconscious and not breathing.

They got to the home and found a 73-year-old woman and 75-year-old man, telling 7 Action News that they died in the home.

Police could not confirm how the couple died, saying that an autopsy report was conducted on Saturday (Nov. 19).

Consumers Energy and the Rochester Hills Fire Department also responded to the scene. When they got there, the fire department said that the house was unsafe to enter due to a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.