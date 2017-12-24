Police investigate armed robbery at Little Caesars in Oakland County

Light Snow
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night at a Little Caesars location in Auburn Hills.
It happened at about 8 p.m. at a Little Caesars at South Boulevard and Squirrel Road.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black scarf covering his face at the time of the incident.
No one was injured, police added.
No other information is available at the time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Auburn Hills police.
