Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Superior Township home

Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 22, 2023
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after an attempted murder-suicide in Superior Township.

According to deputies, it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of High Meadow Dr.

We're told a 39-year-old female was shot multiple times by her 40-year-old fiancé. He then turned the gun on himself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say the woman was able to call family, and the family contacted 911. She was transported to a local hospital, but her specific injuries are unknown at this time.

The couple has a 1-year-old child who was at the home and unharmed.

