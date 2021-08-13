Police investigate deadly shooting at Farmington Hills home

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home overnight.

Police said they were called to the home in the 3500 block of Concord Lane near 12 Mile and Drake Rd. just after 4 a.m. A 911 call stated a man was shot.

Police provided aid to the 40-year-old man who later died at the hospital.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a gray SUV. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public. Uniformed patrols will be increased to provide peace of mind to residents.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this shooting to call the Command Desk at 248-871-2610.