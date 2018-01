BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Bloomfield Hills police say they are investigating the drowning of a 6-year-old child at a home on Thursday night.

According to police, the child was found floating in the indoor pool around 9 p.m. Thursday. It happened at a home on Morningside Way, off of Long Lake between Middlebelt and Telegraph.

Police say the parents last saw the child about a half hour before the discovery was made.

More details are expected to be released later this morning.