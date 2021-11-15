Police investigate new racist messages on social media at Bloomfield Hills high school

(WXYZ) — The Bloomfield Township Police Department said it is investigating racist social media messages circulating on social media among Bloomfield Hills High School students on Monday.

The investigation comes just days after students held a walkout at the high school when racist graffiti was discovered on bathroom walls.

Last week, someone scrawled "Kill all n******" in a restroom where the entire racist slur was spelled out.

"I've been called the n-word a couple times before," said student Asia Hughes who took part in the protest.

"Hate speech and racist behavior will not be tolerated and does not represent our mission as a school or the high standards we hold for our students and ourselves," the district said in a statement.

The district also said they are holding a community collaboration event on anti-racism work on Tuesday that will include community conversation and brainstorming and then small group discussion.

Police said they will continue to have extra patrols in and around the school. Anyone with information on this or past incidents is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.