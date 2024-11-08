Police investigate racist text messages targeting people in metro Detroit & several other states

The FBI is now investigating a series of racist text messages sent to people in metro Detroit and in several other states around the country.

The texts tell the recipient they have been selected to "pick cotton" and many of the texts are eerily specific, even calling people by name.

People across the country are receiving the texts referencing slavery.

What's more disturbing is that some of the texts are going to children.

The Farmington Hills School District confirmed to 7 News Detroit that at least five students have received this type of message, and there could be more.

It's a mystery who sent the racist texts, but they have been reported in Alabama, California, Georiga, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Sam Burwell in Virginia got one and said he was shocked to see the sender knew his name.

"First text I saw was somebody texting me, greeting me first of all and we will be there to pick you up for a cotton field," he said.

The text said: "Be ready at 12 pm sharp with your belongings. Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a Brown Van, be prepared to be searched down once you've enter the plantation. You are in Plantation Group W."

He said his cousin got a similar text, but with one difference.

"I found it weird that in my text message it had a different group number than his and it both had our names," Burwell said.

Sharon McCommbs of New Jersy said her text read: "You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready with bags packed at 5:55pm. Our Executive Slaves will come pick you up in a Brown Mini Van, be prepared to be searched down once you've entered the plantation. "

New York's attorney general said some of the texts were targeting middle school, high school and college students.

The senders' numbers were visible.

TextNow, a service that allows people to create phone numbers for free, said it's aware of the messages and shut down the accounts of those involved.

Law enforcement is investigating, but says it's not clear if the source is domestic or foreign.

"I feel like it's just a spam message, but I do feel disappointed about the message that they're sending a day after the election," Burwell said.

The Farmington Hills superintendent said family resources are available to help those discuss hate speech and cyber-bullying.