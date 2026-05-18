Police investigate shooting at Clinton Township laundromat after dispute over washing machine

Clinton Township police are investigating a shooting at a laundromat in Clinton Township following a dispute over a washing machine.

It took place inside the Super Laundromat on Harper Ave., just north of Metro Parkway, late Monday morning..

See the latest report in the video below

Police investigate shooting at laundromat in Clinton Township

A witness tells us that she and her 28-year-old son were doing laundry when another customer showed up, insisting she wanted to use the same machine they were already using.

The woman said she pointed out that several other machines were empty to the customer, but the customer called her own son to the laundromat, escalating the dispute.

That's when a fight broke out between the two men, and the 28-year-old opened fire, hitting the other man in the arm.

We've been told the man who was shot was taken to the hospital while the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

JOSH: It was just, it was a lot going on. I was just trying to get to safety really, make sure I was good. It was a crowd of people, too," Josh, a barber who works three doors down, said.

See video from Choper 7 below