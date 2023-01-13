Police investigate shooting at Green Oak Village Place mall

Watch Now
There was a shooting at the Green Oak Village Place mall in Green Oak Township Thursday night.
Posted at 11:36 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 23:36:34-05

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a shopping center in Green Oak Township Thursday night.

It happened at Green Oak Village Place mall near US-23.

Authorities confirm a shooting took place. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

7 Action News crews saw a car crashed into a police vehicle. What led up to the incident is currently unknown.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

7 Action News will be following the story for details as they become available.

