Police investigating a murder in Ypsilanti Township

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:19AM EST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:19AM EST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne