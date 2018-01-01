Police investigating a murder in Ypsilanti Township

10:15 PM, Dec 31, 2017
1 min ago
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a 50-year-old man was shot to death this afternoon in Ypsilanti Township.

Investigators tell us he was dead by the time they arrived on scene on Cliff's Landing. 

No arrests have been made. 

