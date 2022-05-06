Watch
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Detroit

Posted at 3:51 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 17:19:49-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after they say one man was killed and another injured after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Lantz and Albany.

Detroit Police Chief James White said two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 20s, were walking when a black vehicle approached and shots were fired, striking both men.

Police say the man in his 50s died from his injuries and the other victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.

It is believed to be a targeted shooting, according to police.

Officials also believe the vehicle involved in the shooting is a black Chrysler 300.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

