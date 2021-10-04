Watch
Police investigating after 14-month-old found dead at motel in Farmington Hills

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department said it is investigating after a 14-month-old boy was found dead at Motel 6 on October 3.

Police say relatives called them for a wellness check on the child at the motel on Grand River, where he was reportedly living with his parents.

According to police, officers found the child dead inside the room where the family was staying. The parents were taken into custody.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss,” said Police Chief Jeff King in a press release. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family.”

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation for criminal charges, according to police.

